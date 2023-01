Wisconsin Veteran’s Secretary Mary Kolar is retiring. Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday that Mary Kolar will retire as of January 2nd. Evers appointed Kolar as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2019.

The former US Navy captain spent 28 years in the service before moving to the public sector. She was a member of the Dane County board of supervisors and served on the board at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Museum. Kolar’s replacement has not yet been named.