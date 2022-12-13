Legalized cannabis again a non-starter in next legislative session

It doesn’t look as if legalized marijuana will be part of the discussion in the Wisconsin Legislature next year. State Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) has been a longtime proponent of legalizing recreational cannabis.

“It’s not a matter of if you’re a red state or a blue state people believe overwhelmingly that the reform of cannabis is actually necessary in our communities and it is the right thing to do,” Agard said.

People may believe that, but Senate President Chris Kapenga (R-Delavan) says support isn’t there with the Republican majority. “I don’t think the support is there in our caucus to legalize. I think that she probably has that in her caucus.”

Agard and Kapenga were on WKOW’s “Capitol City Sunday.”