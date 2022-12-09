Steil & Gallagher are yes votes as House sends Respect for Marriage Act to Biden

Forty-seven House Republicans broke ranks with House leadership, to send the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden’s desk. Wisconsin’s Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil were among Republicans voting yes on Thursday as the House gave final approval to the bill giving federal protections to same sex and interracial marriages.

Wisconsin Republican Tom Tiffany, a no vote, had earlier been dismissive of the Respect for Marriage Act, telling WKOW’s Capitol City Sunday that most Americans have moved past the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that same sex marriages are guaranteed by the 14th Amendment. “Unfortunately the Majority Leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer is using this once again to divide Americans. Stop the division,” Tiffany said. Republicans Glenn Grothman and Scott Fitzgerald also voted no.

Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin was a principal sponsor of the bill in the U.S. Senate, and released a statement with other Senate Democrats. “This commonsense legislation provides certainty to millions of loving couples in same-sex and interracial marriages, who will continue to enjoy the freedoms, rights, and responsibilities afforded to all other marriages. At the same time, our legislation fully respects and protects religious liberty and diverse beliefs about marriage. This is an important and historic step forward in ensuring dignity and respect for all Americans.”

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson was no vote and released a statement when the Senate voted in November. “The Democrats have used this to create a state of fear over a settled issue in order to further divide Americans for their political benefit. The substitute amendment did not provide sufficient protection for those with strongly held religious beliefs and leaves a lane open for discrimination by activist groups, state governments and the IRS.”