2019 stabbing at Oshkosh High School headed to trial

A 20-year-old man who stabbed a police liaison officer at Oshkosh West High School three years ago will go to trial. Grant Fuhrman is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the December 2019 stabbing of School Resource Officer Mike Wissink.

The trial, which is scheduled for a January 23rd start, was originally to start last May, but Furhman’s attorney argued that a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas shortly after the scheduled date would not allow for the selection of a fair jury for his client.

attorneys met Wednesday with Winnebago County Court Judge Daniel Bissett, making final arrangements for the trial, which is scheduled to start January 23. A three-week trial is planned.

WTAQ