Attorneys want charges dismissed in fatal Green Bay crash

Attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged in Brown County Court with first-degree reckless homicide, hit and run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent in connection to an October crash that killed 17-year-old Cruz Beltron.

Attorneys for Pecore argue the criminal complaint does not state how the victim died, and that the facts in the case don’t meet the statutory definition of conduct with “utter disregard” for human life, which is necessary with the reckless homicide count. Pecore was allegedly driving her mother’s vehicle at more than 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash. She’s being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

WTAQ