Baldwin highlights approval for new Great Lakes ice breaker

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin made a visit to Green Bay Thursday to help celebrate a new Great Lakes ice breaker. The Wisconsin Democrat was joined by Green Bay port officials and area business leaders who say it will help transport goods.

The bipartisan Great Lakes Winter Commerce Act authorized $350 million for the new icebreaker. It was signed into law in December as part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

The act also established ice breaking as a Coast Guard responsibility, making it the first time law defines it as such, according to U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher.

WTAQ