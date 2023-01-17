Beloit tabs Gabrielatos as next city manager

The Beloit City Council has selected its next city manager from a pool of three finalists. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock announced in a statement Monday Jerry Gabrielatos was chosen for the position.

Lock says Gabrielatos’ career in local government began by serving on the Chicago City Council, and he has over seven years of city management experience.

He also worked as Assistant City Manager and Interim City Manager in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and as City Manager in West Linn, Oregon.

Lock said during his time in city management, he led on issues related to economic and workforce development, diversity and inclusion and police reform, to name a few.

The council is expected to consider Gabrielatos’ contract at its meeting Tuesday night. He is expected to start no later than March 1.

WCLO