Bill would eliminate taxes on residential electricity and natural gas

State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) and Representative David Murphy (R-Greenville) have teamed up to introduce a new bill to eliminate the sales and use tax on residential electricity and natural gas. The lawmakers issued a joint statement on the bill, noting that “Wisconsin’s average residential energy rates are significantly higher than the Midwest and US averages.”

Under current law, electricity and natural gas sold between November and April for residential use is exempt from the sales and use tax. This bill exempts from the sales and use tax electricity and natural gas sold for residential use regardless of when it is sold.

Because this bill relates to an exemption from state or local taxes, it may be referred to the Joint Survey Committee on Tax Exemptions for a report to be printed as an appendix to the bill.

WOMT