Constitutional amendment would change cash bail in Wisconsin

A proposed constitutional amendment making changes to cash bail is moving briskly through the Wisconsin legislature. Following a joint public hearing by the Assembly and Senate judiciary committees on Tuesday, the amendment passed the Assembly Judiciary committee on a 6-1 vote.

The amendment would expand what factors judges can consider when setting cash bail for violent offenders. Under current law, courts can impose release conditions to protect the community from “serious bodily harm,” and judges can only take into account the likelihood the defendant will appear in court when setting bail.

The amendment passed both chambers of the legislature with bipartisan support last session. Proponents hope to have it before voters for consideration on the statewide ballot in April.