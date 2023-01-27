DHS seeks public input on opioid settlement spending

The Department of Health Services will be getting another 8 million dollars in funding from a series of settlements from opioid drug manufacturers.

Director of Opioid Initiatives Paul Krupski says they’re asking for public input on how best to spend that funding.

“We are really at the process right now of that data gathering, and making sure that we have everything we need to really look and determine what the best ways of using this funding would be or the best ways to propose that to the legislature for their consideration and approval.”

The department had over 30 million dollars to work with last year and used it to help the state’s tribes and to improve drug treatment facilities. Krupski says any choices that are made by DHS will have to be approved by the legislature’s Republican-controlled joint finance committee.

“Last year’s plan, they ended up approving about 85% of what the Department of Health Services proposed. And they made a few you know, a few alterations in there as well.”

You can find that survey online HERE: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7165956/Opioid-Litigation-Public-Input-2023