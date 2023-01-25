DNR seeks public comment on updated wolf management plan

The Department of Natural Resources will be taking public comments on the future of the state’s wolf management plan next month.

DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Randy Johnson says that while wolves are currently under federal protection, a plan should be in place.

“As long as they are federally protected, the state has no authority to implement a wolf season one way or the other. However, again, if history is our teacher here, that status is likely to change at some point in the future.”

Johnson says it’s important to have everyone’s views before moving forward. “Wolves are controversial. A lot of folks have strong opinions. And so it’s important that folks have every opportunity to share their thoughts with us.”

You’ll have until the end of February to add your comments, and that live hearing will be on February 7th. You can find out more online at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/wolfmanagementplan