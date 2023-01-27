DNR urges snowmobile safety

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride.

SNOWMOBILERS: Make safety your top priority on the sled. We’ve already had five snowmobiling fatalities so far this year. Five too many. Find a snowmobiling safety refresh along with snowmobile safety classes and regulations here: https://t.co/FhXPCBZjDK pic.twitter.com/JhJluYMa9H — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) January 27, 2023

The five fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years old. Four of the five victims were men. These crashes are under investigation.