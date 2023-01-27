Wisconsin Radio Network

DNR urges snowmobile safety

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride.

The five fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years old. Four of the five victims were men. These crashes are under investigation.