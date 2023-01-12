Evers issues promised TikTok ban

As expected, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has issued a state TikTok ban. The governor on Thursday issued an executive order to prohibit the popular Chinese video sharing app on state issued devices.

BREAKING: I just signed an executive order banning TikTok and other potential cybersecurity-threatening technologies on state-issued devices. Defending our state’s technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy will continue to be a top priority. pic.twitter.com/JR6tM4iLyI — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 12, 2023

“New and evolving technologies will continue to present risks to privacy, safety, and security, and this order ensures we will continue to be vigilant in monitoring these technologies while trusting the advice of these experts on evolving cybersecurity issues facing our state.”

The order also bans some software from other technology companies, but it does not apply to the UW System or to the judicial and legislative branches of state government. Evers said he decided on the ban after consulting with the FBI and homeland security officials.