Evers will deliver State of the State address on Tuesday

Governor Tony Evers will deliver the annual State of the State address Tuesday night. State government has a budget surplus that’s projected to hit $6.6 billion, so Evers is likely to talk about the need to increase state shared revenue to local governments.

That’s one area where the Democratic governor and Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature appear to be in agreement.

Evers is also likely to call for repeal of the state’s 1849 law which all but bans abortion, and for legalization of cannabis, both of which are opposed by Republicans.

Every Wisconsinite deserves the right to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without interference from politicians. Today, on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, I promise to keep fighting like hell to overturn Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban and restore Roe. pic.twitter.com/qGlnXJjfZi — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 23, 2023

The State of the State address is scheduled for 7:00 PM in the Assembly chambers of the Capitol in Madison. The Republican response will follow. Both may be seen at WisconsinEye, and Wisconsin Public Television, and will be carried live on Wisconsin Public Radio.