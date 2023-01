A Rock County jury reached a verdict in less than two hours Tuesday, in the double homicide case against former Wisconsin Badger football player Marcus Randle El.

The 36-year-old Randle-El was accused of fatally shooting Seairaha sierra Winchester and Brittany McAdory in Janesville in February of 2020, in a dispute over drug money. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and other charges. Judge Barbara McCrory set a sentencing date of May 8.

WCLO