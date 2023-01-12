Gallagher to chair Select Committee on China

Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher will chair a House Select Committee on China. The Green Bay Republican says the threat posed by the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party is seen here at home. “Where the party has stolen American intellectual property, technology and industrial capacity, undermining our economy and good paying American jobs. It is here at home where the party’s extra territorial totalitarianism terrorizes Chinese students studying at our universities and targets Americans of Chinese descent.”

Rep. Gallagher on the resolution to create a Select Committee on the CCP: “I stress working on a bipartisan basis…The CCP does not pose a danger to just Republicans or Democrats – it seeks to harm all Americans. And we are going to counter this danger with a united front.” pic.twitter.com/e0v70CkOZ5 — Rep. Gallagher Press Office (@RepGallagher) January 10, 2023

On the House floor Tuesday, Gallagher said the committee’s efforts will be bipartisan. And he stressed that the target is the Chinese Communist Party and not the Chinese people.