Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Gallagher to chair Select Committee on China

Gallagher to chair Select Committee on China

By

Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher will chair a House Select Committee on China. The Green Bay Republican says the threat posed by the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party is seen here at home. “Where the party has stolen American intellectual property, technology and industrial capacity, undermining our economy and good paying American jobs. It is here at home where the party’s extra territorial totalitarianism terrorizes Chinese students studying at our universities and targets Americans of Chinese descent.”

On the House floor Tuesday, Gallagher said the committee’s efforts will be bipartisan. And he stressed that the target is the Chinese Communist Party and not the Chinese people.