Green Bay Equal Rights Commission addresses housing inequality

The city of Green Bay is considering how to address inequality in housing. A report from the city’s Equal Rights Commission outlines short-and long-term recommendations. Jon Shelton, chair of the Commission, said those include a municipal housing ordinance that would require developers to develop a certain amount of affordable housing.

The commission held a public hearing on the report and recommendations on Martin Luther King Day. The Green Bay common council will review the findings of the report during its Februrary 9 meeting.

