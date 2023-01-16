Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King at the Capitol

Wisconsin’s official Martin Luther King Day celebration took place at the Capitol in Madison. Lawrence University President Laurie A. Carter was the featured speaker. She challenged her listeners to go deeper than a day of service,” when honoring the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.

Each year a student delivers a reading from Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, an honor that went to Deon Johnson from Madison’s Abraham Lincoln Elementary School.

Wisconsin’s annual event is the oldest state MLK Day observance in the nation. Other commemorations took place around the state.