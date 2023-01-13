Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Legislature / LeMahieu unveils flat tax proposal

LeMahieu unveils flat tax proposal

By

The Wisconsin State Senate’s Republican leader has released his flat tax plan. Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), who says his goal is to “give everybody a tax cut” using a portion of the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus, released the plan Friday.

“This proposal will fundamentally transform Wisconsin’s individual income tax and keep more money in the pockets of hardworking Wisconsinites,” LeMahieu said in a press release.

It would phase in a flat tax of 3.25% over the next three years. That idea appears widely supported by Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly, but it’s a non-starter with Democratic Governor Tony Evers, who has his own plans for the surplus. Evers has said he’d probably veto any flat tax plan.

Wisconsin’s current progressive income tax has four brackets, ranging from 3.54% up to 7.65% for incomes of $267,000 and up. Flat tax critics contend it mainly benefits those with higher incomes.