No criminal liability in Milwaukee County Jail death

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has found “no basis for criminal liability” in connection to a June death at the county jail. Fox 6 Milwaukee reported that the determination announced Wednesday is connected to the suicide death of 21-year-old Brieon Green in a cell at the jail.

Green was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. Green’s family and their attorney say video showed a correctional officer passing by Green’s cell while Green took his own life on June 26th, 2022. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case as well as the video, while the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has opened their own internal investigation into the incident.