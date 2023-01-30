Rally held in Milwaukee for Tyree Nichols

People gathered peacefully in downtown Milwaukee to remember the young man fatally beaten by police in Memphis earlier this month. Alan Chavoya with the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist And Political Oppression helped to organize Sunday’s rally.

He said while it might be challenging to find a little bit of hope in the wake if the brutal assault which resulted in Nichols’ death, it’s important to remember his name and all the names of those who have been killed by the police. “By being out here today you’re showing that you want to keep Tyree Nichols’ name and all the names of those who have been killed by the police. You want to keep those names alive.”

Video released Friday shows Nichols being brutally beaten by five Memphis cops. Those officers have been fired and criminally charged. Both Nichols and his assailants are Black.