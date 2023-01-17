School bus law violations increase in Marathon County

The Sheriff’s Office in Marathon County says in a Facebook post there’s an increase in citations issued for motorists not obeying bus laws in the county. The department states in the post they’ve spoken with a few local bus companies which say roughly 20 violations occur in Marathon County each week.

The sheriff’s office estimates if that volume holds true for other bus companies across the county, “the number of violations each week would increase exponentially.”

The post adds a reminder that most school buses are equipped with cameras that help to capture license plate information of vehicles that commit violations.