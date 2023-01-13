Serious crime numbers down in Milwaukee

Although homicides in Milwaukee were up by 11% in 2022, the city’s serious crime numbers were down last year. At a news conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the city’s police chief, Jeffrey Norman, announced serious crime dropped by a combined 15% compared to 2021.

Addressing Milwaukee’s jump in homicides, Norman says more people are turning to guns for conflict resolution. Johnson says he wants to handle the homicide issue with stricter gun laws and by showing youth how to better resolve an issue.