UW System bans TikTok on university issued devices

The University of Wisconsin System has banned TikTok. The Associated Press initially reported the move, and Media Relations Director Mark Pitsch confirmed to WRN that the UW System will be restricting the TikTok application on System-owned devices.

That follows an executive order from Governor Tony Evers which bans use of the popular video sharing app on state issued devices.

Numerous states and public universities have made the decision to ban the app owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, amid security concerns.