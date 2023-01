Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was named Saturday as the 50th president of the National Conference of State Legislatures. Vos, who served as the organization’s president from 2019 to 2021, returned to the post after the previous president, Idaho Speaker Scott Bedke, stepped down to assume his new role as Idaho’s lieutenant governor.

Vos will remain as the conference’s president for the remainder of Bedke’s term, which ends this coming August.