After donations for memorials for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack stalled at the end of last year, the fundraising drive received a shot in the arm Thursday as We Energies donated $50,000, and Pro Health Care gave $25,000 to the Waukesha County Community Foundation to support the two Waukesha memorials. One of them will be placed on Main Street, and the other in the city’s Grede Park. The total cost of the memorials is estimated to be around $1.5 million.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter