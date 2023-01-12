WEC commissioner draws scrutiny for email

A member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is facing scrutiny. The website Urban Milwaukee reported this week that WEC commissioner Bob Spindell, a Republican, bragged in an email sent to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District that 37,000 fewer votes were cast in the 2020 election than in 2018, with the major reduction happening in Black and Hispanic areas.

Spindell called that the result of a “well thought out multi-faceted plan.” In a comment posted to Twitter, fellow commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democrat, said Spindell has shown he cannot be fair and should resign. Spindell was one of 10 false electors who met at the Capitol in Madison after Donald Trump lost Wisconsin in 2020.

Spindell said his comments sent in an email to about 1,700 people in December were not bragging about voter suppression. “The last thing I want to do is suppress votes,” he told the Associated Press. Spindell dismissed Thomsen’s call for his resignation.