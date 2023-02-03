Atrium Health and Senior Living CEO faces federal fraud charges

The CEO of a company that operated skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin faces multiple federal charges. Fifty-six year-old Kevin Breslin of Hoboken, New Jersey operated 24 facilities in the state as CEO of Atrium Health and Senior Living.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Breslin and Atrium on charges of health care fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit tax fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The indictment alleges a scheme to divert Medicare and Medicaid funds from the facilities operated from January 2015 to September 2018, and resulted in inadequate resident care, including a lack of necessary supplies and lack of medical equipment.