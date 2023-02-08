Audit ordered for state agency that issues professional licenses

Lawmakers want to know why it takes too long to issue professional licenses in Wisconsin. Republicans on the Legislative Audit Committee order an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services.

“We have way too many people waiting way too long for licenses,” said committee co-chair, Representative Robert Wittke (R-Racine). Democrats on the committee voted against moving forward with the audit, claiming it will only make the work of DSPS staff more difficult.

The agency is responsible for issuing licenses for a wide variety of professional occupations. As of last August, license issuance wait times were averaging 45 days. The Evers’ administration has pointed to staffing shortages as a reason for delays.

