Biden boasts of economic efforts at Wisconsin stop

President Joe Biden delivered remarks mainly focused on workers and the economy during a stop near Madison on Wednesday. The Democratic president said his economic plan is working.

Biden touted federal funding for projects at the Port of Green Bay, new bridges carrying the Interstate over the Wisconsin River in Columbia County, and electric buses for Madison Metro.

And at the Laborers’ International Training Center in DeForest, Biden said 128 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan is going towards workforce development programs in Wisconsin.

The event was a follow up to Tuesday’s State of the Union address