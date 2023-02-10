DHS implementing next phase of 988 lifeline plan

Implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. A year-long, multimedia campaign aims to make sure all state residents know this free and confidential service is here.

“No matter where you are in the state, if you’re experiencing a mental health emergency or substance use concern, help is available.” A new multimedia campaign will ensure all Wisconsinites know the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is here/ready to help 24/7: https://t.co/n4wZ1DbRkw pic.twitter.com/ailgs0i0Xx — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) February 9, 2023

Department of Health Services Crisis Services Coordinator Caroline Crehan Neumann said the message is simple. “If you are in a mental health or substance use crisis you can call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org/chat/.”

“We’ll be pushing out animated ads, static ads, commercials with video and audio and the main message is that there is help if you are going through a mental health or substance use crisis,” Crehan Neumann explained, adding that the effort will include reaching groups at higher risk of suicide, such as LGBTQ+ communities, men from ages 45 to 54 and Native Americans. “Nobody is excluded from experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis so that’s why the campaign is statewide and we’re trying to target as many people as we can.”

Anyone, anywhere in the state can call, text or chat 24/7 to reach a trained counselor.