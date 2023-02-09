DHS reports multiple toxic shock syndrome cases for first time since 2011

The state is seeing multiple cases of toxic shock syndrome for the first time in over a decade. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 5 cases since last July. Four of those cases are associated with use of super absorbency tampons by teenage girls. all four girls were hospitalized but have since recovered. The fifth case was a surgical wound infection.

Wisconsin hasn’t had amore than a single case of TSS reported in any year since 2011, when there were two. “We think it’s a good reminder that people should be aware of this condition and know about it both clinicians and people who use tampons that this is a risk,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with the Department of Health Services.

Toxic shock syndrome is described as a rare bacterial infection that can be caused by skin wounds, surgery, and the use of feminine products, like super absorbency tampons. It can also be life threatening. Symptoms include sudden fever, rash, vomiting, confusion, seizures, and headaches, among others.