DNR hosts public listening session on wolf hunt this week

Now’s your chance to make your views heard on the future of wolf management in Wisconsin.

A public listening session on Tuesday will go over the state’s current plan, and possible future wolf hunts. DNR large carnivore specialist Randy Johnson says getting the public’s input is vital.

“We are in the midst of a public review and comment period for our draft wolf management plan. And so this is providing another opportunity for folks to share their thoughts with us.”

Johnson says that while a wolf hunt is currently not possible due to federal regulations, they need to be ready for one. “We want to make sure we have a good management plan in place to help guide that season. But again, it’s a management plan that is broader than just a wolf season.”

You have until noon on Monday to sign up on the DNR’s website to make a public statement, but you can also leave written comments. The hearing is Tuesday at 4 pm and you can watch it on the DNR’s YouTube page.