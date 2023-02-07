Evers’ budget to include shared revenue increase, allow local sales tax hikes

Governor Tony Evers has revealed what he’ll propose in his state budget, to help local governments in Wisconsin with their budget challenges.

Evers will deliver his budget address next Wednesday (February 15) at the Capitol.

According to a press release from his office, the Democratic governor will call for dedicating 20 percent of future state tax collections to increase shared revenue by more than $576 million, and allow local governments to levy higher sales taxes.

BREAKING: Today, I’m announcing our budget will send 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue back to local communities to help close budget gaps and meet basic and unique needs alike—the largest increase in aid to municipalities and counties in decades. https://t.co/gv0TmtlyPs — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 7, 2023

Milwaukee County would be allowed to add an additional 1 percent sales tax to its current 0.5 percent tax with the new revenue split between the county and the city.

If local voters approve, other counties would be allowed to double local sales taxes to 1 percent, and 25 cities with populations of more than 30,000 would be able to impose a new 0.5 percent sales tax.