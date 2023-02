Governor Tony Evers has filled a district attorney vacancy amid a shortage of prosecutors. Dodge County’s new district attorney is Waukesha County prosecutor Andrea Will.

She’ll serve the remainder of former District Attorney Kurt Klomberg’s term. Klomberg resigned in December, saying he could no longer effectively do his job, because retirements and resignations would leave him the sole full-time prosecutor in his office by mid-January.

There is a shortage of staff for DA’s offices statewide.