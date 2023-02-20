Tuesday is primary Election Day in Wisconsin. There are lots of local primaries, including challenges to incumbent mayors in Madison, Green Bay and Racine.

At the top of the ballot, the only statewide race will narrow the field for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Conservative candidates are Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow and former Justice Dan Kelly. Liberals are Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

The top two vote getters advance to the April general election. Find out what’s on your ballot at myvote.wi.gov.