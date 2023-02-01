WILL challenges new gun restrictions in federal court

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is representing veterans, suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a Texas federal court.

The conservative legal firm is challenging new restrictions on stabilizing braces, which can convert pistols into rifles with barrels less than 16 inches.

WILL alleges that imposes potential criminal liability on people’s Second Amendment rights.

The braces, which make firing more accurate and safer, were used in 2019 and 2021 mass shootings. The Biden administration says the National Firearms Act has placed restrictions on short barreled rifles for decades, arguing they’re easier to conceal than long barreled rifles and more destructive than typical handguns.

–