Abortion key topic in SCOWIS debate

Abortion was a key topic as candidates for state Supreme Court debated for the first and only time on Tuesday. Despite the endorsement of pro choice groups liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz insists she won’t guarantee how she’d rule if the state’s 1849 abortion law comes before her.

“But I can tell you that if my opponent is elected, I can tell you with 100% certainty, that 1849 abortion ban will stay books,” Protasiewicz said.

Former Justice Dan Kelly said statements of support from pro-life groups wouldn’t influence him. “So, I had no conversations with those organizations about how I would rule on any issue, including the abortion issue.”

Abortion – along with partisan redistricting – is the critical issue in this closely watched race. You can listen to WRN interviews with the candidates here.