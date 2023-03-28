Arrest in 2022 firebombing at Wisconsin pro-life group’s office

An arrest has been made in last year’s firebombing at the office of a Wisconsin pro-life group in Madison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison announced that 29-year-old Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury of Madison was arrested Tuesday at Boston’s Logan International Airport, where he intended to board a flight to Guatamala.

The firebombing at Wisconsin Family Action took place on Mothers Day, Sunday May 8, 2022. The office was empty but there was significant damage. Roychowdhury appeared in federal court in Boston on Tuesday and is in custody pending a Thursday detention hearing.

READ: Press release // Complaint and affidavit