Barricade of private roads on Lac du Flambeau tribal lands enters second month

A dispute over land rights between the Lac du Flambeau tribe and private landowners enters its second month.

WXPR in Rhinelander reports that four roads on tribal lands that lead to private homes remain blocked off. Those barricades went up at the end of January.

The tribe says that the easements for those roads expired over a decade ago and that the title companies in charge of the private homes on the reservation failed to bargain in good faith to renew them. They’re now asking for 20 million dollars in payments to reopen the roads.

Both the town of Lac du Flambeau and the title companies have made lower offers, but say tribal leaders haven’t accepted the payments.