Bills relating to school security pass Assembly Education committee

Legislation requiring Wisconsin high schools to collect data on crimes including sexual assault and homicide passed the Assembly education committee Wednesday.

The bill’s author, Representative Cindi Duchow (R-Delafield) said parents want to know what’s happening in their school. “They want to know what’s happening their school at 8am, and at 8pm. Because I don’t care if it’s somebody from outside the school that comes in and does something wrong. That’s someone who’s in my building where my kid is, and I want to know that.”

Committee Democrats questioned the validity of the data to be collected as the bill advanced to the full Assembly on a party line vote. Committee Republicans also passed a bill requiring the Evers administration to use American Rescue Plan money to help hire school security.