Daylight saving time is a good time to give your home a safety check

While you’re changing your clocks this weekend, make sure to give your other safety supplies a once over.

Andrew Beckett with Wisconsin Emergency Management says everyone should be sure to have some essentials in case the power and water go out.

“Make sure that it has essential items like nonperishable food, and enough water to support you and anyone else in your house for 72 hours.”

It’s time to also give your home’s emergency supplies a check, says Beckett. “Flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, making sure that all those things are there. In addition to that, it’s a great time to you know, go around and check the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home and make sure that they’re working properly.”

Also be sure to check to see if your fire extinguisher is still charged, and make sure you’ve got copies of important documents you’ll need in case of a natural disaster in a safe, secure place.