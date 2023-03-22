Democrats introduce measure to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law

At the Capitol on Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers joined Democrats in the legislature, as they proposed a bill to repeal Wisconsin’s 1848 abortion law.

“The Republicans have their bill. The Democrats have their bill. The people of Wisconsin should be able to hear a debate about this issue not silence,” Evers said. A debate is unlikely, as the Democrat’s proposal will almost certainly not advance.

Republican legislation would update language regarding the life of the mother in the existing 1849 law, and also allow for 1st trimester abortions in cases of rape or incest. However, that measure lacks support from state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, who has noted that Evers pledges to veto anything that falls short of restoring Roe v. Wade era rights to abortion.