DHS warns of scams targeting FoodShare members

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is investigating a scam which is targeting FoodShare members with text messages.

“Individuals are receiving a fake text message that’s telling them to share their FoodShare information,” said Tabitha Reminger with the DHS Office of Inspector General. “This is called phishing. And so you can get it on your own personal phone number saying confirm your FoodShare benefits by giving your card number your PIN, they might ask your birth, your date of birth, your social security number, any of that personal information.”

Reminger advises FoodShare members to not respond to any such texts, and to monitor their accounts and report any account discrepancies to their local office or the DHS Office of Inspector General.

There’s also a separate “skimming” scam targeting point of sale machines, which can allow scammers to access FoodShare accounts and make purchases.

“Monitor your benefits, making sure you’re checking whether it be online or in the app, checking your benefits in your spending,” advises Reminger. “And if you see any suspicious activity, they can report that activity. And then also changing your pin often, just like you should for your own personal debit card.”