Evers dismisses criticism over Secretary of State appointment

“An odd story.” That from Governor Tony Evers Tuesdday, on suggestions from some Republican lawmakers regarding his pick for Secretary of State. “The idea that somehow I colluded with Godlewski, and Mandela and all these other people.”

That’s Sarah Godlewski, the former state Treasurer and US Senate candidate who dropped out of the primary. Mandela Barnes later lost to incumbent Ron Johnson. Doug LaFollette, who’d been Secretary of State for decades, abruptly resigned last week.

“He brought my office a letter saying ‘I’m sick of this stuff.’ He left. I appointed a completely competent person to do the work, and that’s the end of that story,” Evers said.

LaFollette was reelected in November. Evers won’t call a special election to fill the remainder of his term, as called for by some Republicans.