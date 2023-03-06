Evers pleased as JFC co-chairs drop flat tax proposal from budget

Republican lawmakers on the Wisconsin legislature’s budget panel have dropped a proposed flat rate income tax. Governor Tony Evers says he’s pleased. “That’s good because I probably would have vetoed it if they would have put one through.”

During a stop in Rice Lake on Friday, Evers said he was confident that his proposed 10 percent tax cut, or a similar cut, would be included in the next two year state budget.

Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, state Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said Tuesday that they don’t expect a 3.25 percent flat tax to be part of their final budget.

“I think that it will be probably unlikely to get to a full flat tax in this budget, but I think the goal is to continue to do things that work towards that,” Born said.

“I support the concept, and you know it’s it’s not going to happen overnight, and as Mark said I doubt it’ll happen in this budget,” Marklein said.

It’s an idea heavily promoted by state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg,) but one Evers has made clear would lead him to reject the JFC budget.