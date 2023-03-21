Kaul leads coalition asking Kia and Hyundai to do more regarding easily stolen models

Kia and Hyundai are getting more pressure to fix easy to steal vehicles. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul leads 23 attorneys general urging the automakers to do more to stop thefts.

The coalition cites the companies’ failure to equip vehicles with anti-theft immobilizers. It’s been a particular problem in cities across the U.S. including Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay.

“I like to think of Milwaukee as a leader nationally. But quite frankly, when it comes to the issue of thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, I wish it would have started somewhere else,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

A letter from the AGs to the companies says a recently announced customer service campaign for owners of older vehicles is positive news but less than is called for under the circumstances.