Lawmaker says Safe Haven Laws may have prevented newborn death

The discovery of an infant’s body in Whitewater over the weekend need not have happened. Representative Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said the state’s Safe Haven Laws provide an opportunity to surrender a newborn child to law enforcement or a hospital up to 72 hours after birth with zero questions asked.

Hospitals, law enforcement, and the state Department of Children and Families all have information on Safe Haven. Dittrich said she’s frustrated this sort of thing keeps happening, and efforts may need to be stepped up to educate Wisconsinites on it.

Whitewater police said the newborn’s body was found Saturday morning in a field near a mobile home park.