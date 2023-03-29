New Wisconsin county health rankings released

New rankings show the healthiest and least healthy counties in Wisconsin. Ozaukee County ranks the healthiest and Menominee the least healthy, according to new County Health Rankings & Roadmaps data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

This year’s analysis finds counties with well-resourced civic infrastructure have higher rates of high school completion, higher household incomes, less income inequality and lower rates of children in poverty and uninsured adults. Visit countyhealthrankings.org to learn more.