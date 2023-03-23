Senate confirms some Evers appointees

Some members of Governor Tony Evers’ administration are finally official. Many people named to posts by the Democratic governor in his first term have yet to be confirmed.

But on Wednesday, the state Senate unanimously confirmed several, including Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes, and Anne Sayers as Secretary of the Department of Tourism.

Both had been serving in an “acting” capacity. Hughes was appointed by Evers in 2019, Sayers in 2020 after her predecessor Sarah Meaney left without ever having been confirmed.